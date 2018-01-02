Kroger’s Annual Organic Produce Sales Reach $1B

The Kroger Co.’s organic produce business has achieved $1 billion in annual sales. The Cincinnati-based grocer “offers one of the largest organic produce departments in America, and we are proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream, accessible and affordable,” noted SVP of Merchandising Robert Clark. In fact, Kroger now represents nearly 20 percent of the United States’ annual organic produce business, according to the company.

Added Clark: “We have a dedicated procurement team that partners with more than 300 organic produce growers and suppliers every year to bring our customers an exciting selection of organic fruits and vegetables.”

According to IRI, the U.S. organic produce market reached $5 billion in 2016, and it’s still growing.

“We know our customers want both organic and conventional choices,” continued Clark. “Kroger makes it easy for our customers to shop how they want for their families. It’s just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan.”

Among the supermarket chain’s top-selling organic produce are bananas, apples, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and bagged salads.

Kroger recently revealed that its Simple Truth brand of of natural, organic and free-from products has attained $2 billion in annual sales, demonstrating the growing popularity of these types of items.

Kroger operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia.