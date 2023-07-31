Kroger Revamps Prescription Membership Program

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has launched its revamped Kroger Health Savings Club, a membership program developed with the goal of providing members and their families with savings on commonly prescribed medications.

“We are proud to announce the relaunch of the Kroger Health Savings Club, which will provide greater accessibility and affordability for prescription medications," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "Our goal is to empower individuals to prioritize their health by relieving the financial burden of costly medications. We hope to continue expanding these services for the communities we serve in an effort to help our customers live healthier lives."

According to the company, the Kroger Health Savings Club membership powered by RxSense includes individual and family options that allow members to save up to 85% on thousands of prescription drugs. Members can save even if their medications are not covered in the person's insurance plan.

Through the program, prices may be lower than Kroger's retail prices, and they may also be lower than the customers' copay or coinsurance benefit. The family membership permits enrolling up to six household members including pets. Individual memberships are $36/year and family memberships are $72/year.

Customers can use their membership at Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations, excluding those located in the state of Washington. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually.

Kroger Health Savings Club is not an insurance plan and cannot be combined with any federal, state or employee-funded program, such as Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance. Individuals can use Kroger Health Savings Club or another discount program but cannot use both together at the same time.

Meanwhile, Kroger will be hosting its annual Kroger Wellness Festival Sept. 22 and 23 in Cincinnati. The free health-and-wellness festival celebrates physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. It will showcase more than 150 experiences and food offerings focused on six core pillars of transformation: balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger as one of its Retailers of the Century.