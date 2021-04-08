Kroger Partners With Shell on Fuel Discounts

With current Florida gas prices averaging $3 per gallon, The Kroger Co. and Shell are making it convenient and easy for consumers in the state to shop for groceries online while earning Fuel Points that can be redeemed to save at the pump.

Customers in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville can now order fresh groceries for delivery at Kroger.com or on the Kroger app, set up a Kroger loyalty account, and start earning points to save on fuel at participating Shell stations.

By shopping at Kroger.com and earning Fuel Points, customers can save up to $1 per gallon by redeeming the points at Shell. There are 280 participating Shell stations throughout Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. Consumers can find the nearest participating station to them here by typing in their ZIP code and clicking “Fuel.” The offer is not valid at Shell Circle K locations.

The partnership between Kroger and Houston-based Shell will expand to other cities in Florida in the coming months.

Additionally, Kroger is providing savings of $10 per order at Kroger.com for new customers’ first three orders.

Kroger, which has a single physical store in Florida, started offering its delivery services in the Sunshine State in May.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.