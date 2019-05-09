Kroger Moves Vitacost.com HQ to New Boca Raton Site

The Kroger Co. has moved the national headquarters of its online health-and-wellness Vitacost.com business to a 43,000-square-foot second-floor suite in the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) building at 4700 Exchange Court, having relocated from a site across the street.

“[BRiC’s] rich history and compelling story as it relates to the digital focus of our Boca office is one of the several reasons we chose to move to campus,” explained Guy Burgstahler, senior director of customer experience for Cincinnati-based Kroger. “It is home to several South Florida businesses that collectively create a great atmosphere that we are proud to be part of.”

While the size of the new office is about the same as the old one, the new space was designed to be more efficient. While the previous space was broken up into different offices as the organization grew, the new office is all in one contiguous space, split by break rooms and huddle spaces with flexible space options that include standing desks and private phone booths.

“One of BRiC’s value propositions is the efficiency of our building,” noted Danielle Vennett, VP at real estate company Crocker Partners, who helped facilitate the lease. “Our column-free, open-floor plans allow businesses the flexibility to design workspaces that meet their needs. Our first-class amenities and immediate access to I-95 and the TriRail help us check the boxes for progressive organizations like Kroger. We welcome their addition to campus in continuing to foster a community of innovation.”

Acquired by Crocker Partners in 2018 with the aim building on its roots and evolving it into a science and technology hub, BRiC is the largest single-facility office building in Florida, at 1.7 million square feet. The Marcel Breuer-designed campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is the site of the invention of the first personal computer. BRiC currently houses 36 tenants.

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.