Kroger Launches Auto Buying Program

The Kroger Co. and automotive pricing transparency company True Car have partnered to create a program that promises participants savings when buying new and used cars.

By joining the Kroger Auto Buying Program, customers of Kroger, Dillons, King Soopers, Fred Meyers, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s banners get comprehensive price context and guaranteed savings off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on new vehicles and discounts on used vehicles.

Those who purchase a vehicle through the Kroger Auto Buying Program will also receive a free Fuel VIP membership, which is normally a $40 annual fee. Shoppers earn 1 extra fuel point for nearly every 1 dollar spent, doubling the money that they can save at the pump.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kroger. As the largest grocery retailer in the country, it’s a wonderful opportunity for TrueCar to provide Kroger customers with an additional benefit that helps make their vehicle shopping experience more efficient and empowers them with price confidence,” said Mike Darrow, CEO and president at TrueCar.

Employing nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banners, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.