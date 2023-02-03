Kroger Earns Recognition for Early-Career Hiring

The Kroger Co. has been honored by recruitment automation platform RippleMatch for excellence in early-career hiring and its commitment to advancing members of Generation Z. The grocer was awarded the 2023 Campus Forward Award in the Enterprise Early Career Programs category.

The Campus Forward Awards recognize excellence in early career hiring and celebrate programs that embrace innovative recruitment strategies, make investments in diversity and inclusion, and support the next generation of talent through internships and entry-level programs. According to Kroger, its internship programs provide an inclusive, engaging experience with one-on-one mentorship, coaching and guidance from managers.

[Read more: "Kroger Broadens Delivery in South Florida"]

"With six generations making up our workforce, Kroger understands the importance of early talent development and how impactful internship programs can define our company culture for years to come," said Tim Massa, SVP and chief people officer at Kroger. "We are proud to receive this recognition from RippleMatch and will continue to validate our commitment to the next generation of talent. We truly want all our associates to come for a job and discover a career."

Highlights of Kroger's early career talent commitments include:

Demonstrated Investment in Early Career Hiring: Establishing early talent and diversity as a core foundation in developing the next generation of leaders, both internally and externally.

Innovative and Multi-Faceted Approach to University Recruitment: Prioritizing connections with college campuses across the country, from large universities to small community colleges.

Overarching Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion: Actively connecting with talented students from all backgrounds, with a focus to reflect the demographics of the customer base and create an inclusive environment.

Impactful Internship Program: Continued offerings of 12-week rotations giving interns the opportunity to connect with senior leaders and other professionals through frequent networking and career development events.

Growth and Development of the Next Generation of Talent: Committed to long-term success for interns and new hires through a detailed onboarding process, fully equipping new hires to contribute to the company's success.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.