Kroger, BJ's Execs Among Keynoters at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show

Some of the most prominent retail, technology and business leaders, including representatives of the grocery industry, will speak about the need for strategic business transformation, uniting the retail industry and unlocking its full potential at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, scheduled to take place in January in New York.

“Retail is a dynamic industry, with a far-reaching impact on the global economy and the lives of citizens around the world,” noted National Retail Federation (NRF) President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Our speakers will share their unique perspectives on retail, providing insights on how to create a culture of collaboration, adapt to shifting consumer tastes and redefine business models to shape the future of the industry.”

The three-day event will kick off Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, with Chris Baldwin, chairman, president and CEO of Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s Wholesale Club and chair of the NRF board of directors, present to deliver opening remarks on retail’s broad reach and the unbridled power of consumerism.

Later that morning, Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., will speak on the topic of “Restocking the future: Kroger’s insatiable appetite to play and win the long game.” During a “fireside chat” with CNBC “Squawk on the Street” and “Power Lunch” co-anchor Sara Eisen, McMullen will discuss his company’s three-year plan to transform the grocery retail experience via ramped-up innovation and new technology, as well as a more data-driven approach to pricing, personalized customer communications and item assortment. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Other grocery industry execs taking part in the conference include Procter & Gamble Group President for North America and Executive Sponsor of Gender Equality Carolyn Tastad, taking part in a Jan. 13 session addressing diversity and inclusion; Walmart EVP and Enterprise CIO Clay Johnson and Walmart EVP and CTO Jeremy King, participating in Sunday’s Feature Stage; Target Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, featured in a Jan. 14 session titled “More in Store: Target Invests in Its Guests and Its Future”; Chobani Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer Peter McGuiness, included in Monday’s Feature Stage; and, in various other sessions throughout the event, speakers from The Hershey Co., Saje Natural Wellness and Walmart Ecommerce.

The world’s largest retail trade association, Washington, D.C.-based NRF represents discount and department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet retailers from the United States and more than 45 other countries.