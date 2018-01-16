BJ’s CEO Christopher J. Baldwin to Chair NRF

Christopher J. Baldwin, president and CEO of Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s Wholesale Club, has been elected chairman of the National Retail Federation (NRF) board of directors. Eight other retailers and retail partners were also elected as new members of the board.

“Chris Baldwin is one of the top thought leaders in retail and is well-positioned to guide NRF through the rapid transformation facing our industry as consumers discover new ways to shop and merchants find new ways to serve their customers,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based trade organization. “NRF and the entire industry will benefit from his experience and insights. The new members of our board are also among the best in the business, and we look forward to their help in addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

“I’m honored to help lead NRF during such rapid changes in the retail industry,” noted Baldwin. “Retail is a crucial driver of our economy and provides opportunities for millions of workers across the United States. I’m very optimistic about the opportunities ahead of our industry and look forward to working with NRF staff and board members during this period of retail transformation.”

Baldwin, who will serve a two-year term, was elected as the board its annual winter meeting in New York during NRF 2018: Retail’s Big Show. He succeeds Macy’s Inc. Executive Chairman Terry Lundgren, who assumed the NRF chairmanship last July after former HSNi CEO Mindy Grossman resigned from the board to helm Weight Watchers.

Newly elected board members include John Furner, president and CEO of Sam’s Club; Eva Press, U.S. group lead, consumer packaged goods, government, healthcare and retail at Facebook; and Brad Weston, CEO of Petco.