Kroger Aims to Ease School Anxieties

Kroger is showing educators and parents some love at a stressful time for schools during the COVID-19 crisis.



Now through Sept. 9, teachers, administrators and parents will save an extra 10% at Kroger stores on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.

The promotion comes at a time fraught with anxiety as many U.S. teachers, school administrators and parents contemplate an autumn of virtual learning or schools filled with children spreading coronavirus.

"During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we've experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting," said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger's group vice president of merchandising. "We're thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and 'honorary teachers' across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they're doing for their students and our communities."

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper's card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

This week, Kroger also launched another promotion: The Simple Truth Recycling Program. Individuals, schools, offices and community organizations across the U.S. can redeem the points they earn for every pound of eligible packing sent as donations to charitable organizations.

"A key part of achieving our ambitious Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision is offering our customers innovative solutions to recycle and reuse product packaging," said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "We're thrilled to partner with TerraCycle to launch our new Simple Truth Recycling Program, supporting our sustainable packaging goals and enabling Kroger customers to recycle their favorite Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic products without ever leaving home."

