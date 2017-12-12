Kroger Adds Chase Pay

Kroger is adding Chase Pay as an option for mobile payments at stores in several markets and in select ecommerce programs in 2018.

The new-to-Kroger payment solution, developed by consumer and commercial bank Chase, is part of the Cincinnati-based grocer’s new Restock Kroger Plan, which has among its key strategic drivers the goal of expanding partnerships to create customer value, including alliances with service providers to accelerate digital and ecommerce platforms. Through the new partnership, Chase’s 65 million customers will be able to use the Chase Pay mobile wallet – compatible with iOS- and Android-based smartphones – at Kroger for online and in-lane purchases.

"Technology is transforming our customers' experiences and greatly influencing how we are reimagining the store of the future," said Chris Hjelm, Kroger's chief information officer. "Mobile wallets enable a more seamless shopping experience for our customers and at the same time, can help us drive cost out of our business."

In October, Kroger unveiled its Restock Kroger Plan, which chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said “builds on our strengths and strategically repositions Kroger to accelerate our customer-centered efforts in order to create shareholder value.” In addition to expanding partnerships to create customer value, drivers include redefining the food and grocery customer experience, developing talent, and living Kroger’s promise.

Other initiatives that Kroger is accomplishing as part of the plan include the possible sale of its convenience-store business; the rollout of the new Kroger Precision Marketing, Powered by 84.51° cross-channel media platform; and several executive changes, including the retirement of EVP of Retail Operations Fred Morganthall, and the promotion of Merchandising EVP Mike Donnelly to EVP and COO. McMullen said the program was "off to a great start" when presenting the grocer's Q3 results for fiscal 2017.

The Kroger Co. operates 2,793 retail food stores under a number of local banner names in 35 states and Washington D.C., employing 453,000-plus associates.