Kroger Unveils Cross-Channel Media Solution

The Kroger Co.’s data and analytics arm is rolling out a cross-channel media solution focused on precise personalized communication to customers at the right time with the right message in the right way.

Kroger Precision Marketing, Powered by 84.51°, works exclusively with CPGs to deepen relationships with Kroger customers and brands to create measurable value. The solution taps into purchase data from 60 million households from 2,800 stores in 35 states to create holistic campaigns across an expanded digital ecosystem.

“Kroger loyal customers seek a higher degree of relevancy and personalization in the content they are served. With the insights that this platform offers, we can engage with our customers in more meaningful ways to increase their loyalty through brand engagement,” said Stuart Aitken, CEO of 84.51°.

This platform also fuels two parts of the Restock Kroger Plan, announced this week at the company's annual investor conference: Redefine the Food and Grocery Customer Experience, and Expand Partnerships to Create Customer Value. “Enhancing personalization and creating alternative revenue streams, as we will through this platform, are focus areas to grow value for Kroger’s shareholders, customers and associates,” Aitken said.

MULTIPLE CHANNELS

The offerings include on-site advertising on Kroger.com, co-branded digital media across the open Web, and Kroger’s MyMagazine Sharing Network, an exclusive word-of-mouth platform which reaches Kroger’s most loyal customers with new products to better understand customer opinions and acquire user-generated content.

Through 84.51’s data and targeting science, CPGs can now leverage multiple channels to connect with customers, delivering against key objectives such as accelerating the impact of new product launches, amplifying in-store promotions or driving long term sales growth.

Kroger Precision Marketing, Powered by 84.51°, features dynamic closed-loop analysis allowing CPGs to evaluate household level impact by connecting exposure data to sales results to optimize investment strategies.

84.51° and Kroger have piloted the platform with several brands over the last 18 months. A recent co-branded digital media program proved marketing efficiency based on actual in-store behavior, when compared against other strategies. 84.51° purchased-based strategies drove 4x the sales uplift of other strategies, despite representing 50 percent fewer impressions. 84.51° also has proven the net incremental impact of layering a consistent message and call to action across three or more communications channels will achieve up to 12 times the sales lift for a brand.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, 84.51° brings together customer data, predictive analytics and marketing strategy to drive sales growth and customer loyalty for Kroger and more than 300 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S.