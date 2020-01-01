Part of the Hershey Co., Krave, which reinvented the jerky category more than a decade ago, has now expanded its snack portfolio with Krave Plant-Based Jerky. The brand’s first departure from meat products is suitable for flexitarians and those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets. Offering a taste and texture similar to that of Krave Gourmet Meat Cuts, but made instead from peas and fava beans, the jerky contains 8 grams of protein per serving and comes in two savory flavors: Smoked Chipotle and Korean BBQ. A 2.2.-ounce bag retails for a suggested $5.99.