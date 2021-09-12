Kraft Heinz Hires Abbott Exec to Lead R&D

Amid its announcement to combine its U.S. and Canada businesses, CPG company The Kraft Heinz Co. has appointed Robert Scott as president of research & development – North America, effective Dec. 8.

Scott joins Chicago-based Kraft Heinz from Abbott Nutrition where he most recently served as divisional VP of global product development. In this role, he successfully delivered a wide range of product solutions and led the development of products to support Abbott Nutrition’s medical, institutional and clinical businesses globally. Prior to Abbott Nutrition, Scott was VP of R&D – Latin America for The Coca-Cola Co. where he delivered consumer-centric product innovations, as well as packaging solutions to support environmental and sustainability goals. Scott also worked for Procter & Gamble as a senior scientist.

In his new role at Kraft Heinz, Scott will be tasked with leading research and development for the company’s core business, renovation and innovation agendas, and commercialization strategy. With his proven success in building R&D coupled with a deep understanding of next generation ingredients, packaging innovations and nutrition, Scott is uniquely positioned to advance Kraft Heinz’s North America portfolio strategy, which is centered around creating more sustainable solutions.

Kraft Heinz is planning to combine its U.S. and Canada businesses to create the North America Zone. The restructuring is expected to be effective in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. Scott will report directly to North America Zone President Carlos Abrams-Rivera under the new structure. For more information about the restructuring, click here.

Global food and beverage leader Kraft Heinz reported 2020 net sales at approximately $26 billion. Its U.S. and Canada businesses account for about 80% of its 2020 consolidated net sales.