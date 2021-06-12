Carnivore Meat Co. Welcomes Senior Supply Chain Manager

As the trend of the humanization of pets continues and demand for pet food options grows, Carnivore Meat Co. is expanding its team. The Green Bay, Wis.-based maker of frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food products – which has notched a 141% growth rate over the past three years – has named Steve Marcelle as senior supply chain manager.

Marcelle will help shape the future and success of the company’s brands, including its Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and Nature’s Advantage lines, by directly managing product selection, vendor selection, vendor performance, cost reductions, sourcing, targeted inventory levels and purchase specifications. A business management graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology, Marcelle has a broad background in global purchasing and planning, according to his employer.

“Steve’s gift for planning and logistics will be invaluable for the continued growth of the company,” said Brian Lakari, vice president of operations. “Steve has already worked abroad negotiating contracts and pricing with European suppliers, and has repeatedly demonstrated his skills in this area. We are excited to see the benefits of Steve’s experience and insight as we strive to meet the needs of our customers and their furry family members even more efficiently.”

Added Marcelle: “I've worked in supply chain roles for the last six-and-a-half years, including three months in Germany to integrate supply chains domestically and internationally. I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and skills to help an already great company optimize its supply chains and internal procedures.”