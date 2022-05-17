Kowalski’s Refines Its E-Commerce Experience

Minnesota-based independent grocer Kowalski’s Markets has partnered with e-commerce service provider Mercatus to enhance its online grocery experience. The transition will allow Kowalski’s customers to shop the grocer’s full range of products online, including prepared meals and other customized selections.

“As a smaller operator, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer our customers not only a unique product assortment but also a differentiated experience both in-store and online,” said Kris Kowalski-Christiansen, CEO of Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski’s Markets. “We know our customers love the convenience of shopping online, and with the Mercatus platform, we can offer a wider range of services and options in the future to make online shopping even more rewarding.”

The new platform will offer an easy-to-use, personalized interface, with shoppers having the ability to choose from curbside pickup or delivery and the option to pay online with Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and EBT Cash benefits. Kowalski’s will integrate its system into Shipt for delivery services, and has plans to leverage Mercatus’ digital advertising capabilities.

Shoppers can also take advantage of more shopping list features as well as a curated recipe database. The new mobile app will have the same functionality as the website and is available for Android and iPhones.

“We congratulate Kowalski’s Markets on its successful transition to the Mercatus platform and want to thank them for their partnership,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Charlotte N.C.-based Mercatus. “We’re honored to be providing the digital commerce technology that will enable Kowalski’s to bring its award-winning grocery retail experience to its online customers.”

Kowalski’s Market began in 1983, when Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski opened the first store under that banner, in St. Paul, Minn. Today, the family operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities area.

The Mercatus Digital Commerce platform is used by several North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart, Brookshire’s Grocery Company, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final, Stater Bros. Markets and others.