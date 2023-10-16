Koia Cereal Protein Shakes

Known for its low-sugar plant-based protein beverages, Koia has now added to its product portfolio a line of cereal-inspired protein shakes. Featuring the same flavors many grew up with but with lower sugar content, all-natural ingredients and added nutrition, the convenient line comes in three nostalgic varieties: Fruity Cereal, evoking rainbow-colored cereal rings; Cinnamon Cereal, capturing the classic taste of cinnamon sugar squares; and creamy, chocolatey Cocoa Cereal. Each shake delivers a substantial 18 grams of complete plant protein derived from Koia’s proprietary blend of brown rice, pea and chickpea proteins, which also contains all nine essential amino acids. All Koia flavors are 100% plant-based; dairy-, soy- and gluten-free; vegan; kosher; and Non-GMO Project Verified, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences and restrictions. A 12-fluid-ounce bottle of any flavor of Cereal Protein Shakes retails for a suggested $4.49 exclusively at Whole Foods Market, with distribution to more retailers coming in the next few months.