Know Your Shelf: Getting Store Execution Right in 2022

Webinar Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST

Getting the store experience right has never been more important as foot traffic rebounds, the holiday season heats up, operations become more complex and shoppers grow more demanding. Customer-centric assortments and space plans are pivotal to creating compelling customer experiences, but what if your powerful plans don’t get fully executed in the store? How confident are you that your plans are being executed properly and what is the true cost to your business if they are not? What if store associate shortages mean shelf stock outages go undetected and unremedied?



Join Symphony RetailAI’s Sy Fahimi, a leading authority on artificial intelligence, and featured guest, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst George Lawrie, for their forward-looking perspectives on:

Achieving customer-centric assortments to drive compelling experiences.

Gaining visibility into store-level execution and remediation of operational exceptions.

Driving category performance with real-time understanding of shelf-level conditions.

Identify out-of-stocks, incorrect pricing and promotions and merchandising errors with artificial intelligence.

Store execution and supply chain issues erode category performance. Find out how industry leaders are leveraging AI technology to ensure execution excellence. Register now!