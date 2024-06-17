King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

Long famous for its sweet bread products, King’s Hawaiian is now entering the snacking category with the rollout of Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites, set to hit retailers’ shelves nationwide this summer. Combining sweet and salty, the convenient pre-salted pretzel bites can be eaten right out of the container or dipped in a favorite sauce. Marketing support for the product begins in early summer with a 360 campaign to drive awareness and trial, including paid media, sampling activations, PR and foodservice partners. King’s Hawaiian will also tap into one of the biggest snacking occasions around – movies – through a partnership with “Despicable Me 4” and as part of a Mega Mayhem Combo at AMC Theatres across the country. The combo also offers two drinks, popcorn and candy. A 10.2-ounce container of Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites retails for a suggested $8.99.