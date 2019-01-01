KiiTO Plant-Based Protein Drinks

Likely to appeal to those in search of clean-ingredient products, organic plant-based protein drink line KiiTO features functional superfoods said to support and promote optimal well-being, mental clarity, healthy detoxification, immunity, pH balance and energy, and is free from added sugars, gums and artificial flavors. The beverage comes in three flavors with a rich coconut milk and pea protein base: Vanilla Ashwagandha, featuring vanilla, ashwagandha, rose, maple, Himalayan pink salt, monk fruit and cinnamon; Chocolate Maca, with cocoa, vanilla, maca root, Himalayan pink salt, monk fruit and cinnamon; and Matcha Moringa, containing matcha green tea, spirulina, moringa, Himalayan pink salt, vanilla, monk fruit and cinnamon. All varieties have only 1 gram of sugar but a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving. A 12-fluid-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $4.99.