The Icee Co., America’s No. 1 frozen beverage and a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., has teamed up with Kellogg’s for the first time ever to create Kellogg’s Icee Cereal. Inspired by the beloved drink’s best-selling Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors, the summertime cereal contains an innovative ingredient that cools the eater’s mouth, evoking the refreshing first sip of an Icee, while crunchy red and blue spheres mimic the beverage’s classic color palette. The fruit-flavored product also transforms milk into a slurp-worthy treat. Kellogg’s Icee Cereal has a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 8.3-ounce box or $6.49 per 13.2-ounce box.