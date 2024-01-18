KeHE Opens Miami-Area Distribution Center

KeHE's new facility demonstrates its commitment to serving its Southeast partners through the latest technology and top-tier service levels.

KeHE Distributors is celebrating the grand opening of its new distribution center in the Miami area.

This expansion will allow KeHE retail partners to meet more of their consumers' needs. With now four distribution centers in the Southeast and 18 across North America, KeHE has a total distribution square footage of over 7 million in the United States and Canada. This new facility will allow KeHE to increase its ability to stock store shelves with in-demand products. This expansion will also support KeHE’s 99% accuracy rate with 85% of orders guaranteed to be delivered the next day.

The new distribution center features 360,000 square feet across five temperature zones, an air-conditioned dry warehouse space, a freezer and cooler, an ice cream room, and a flex/fresh room.

“We appreciate the local officials who have backed our efforts to expand in Miami and execute KeHE’s Food. Forward strategic vision to drive operational excellence, growth and partner success,” said Deb Conklin, president and CEO of KeHE. “KeHE looks forward to expanding to a prime location in the Miami area and supporting the local economy through jobs, economic growth, and efficient service to our retailers and customers.”

The facility brings new jobs and professional growth opportunities to the community while continuing to drive economic growth. When fully staffed, the Miami facility will have 120 employees with 125 pieces of warehouse equipment. The distribution center technology, temperature zones, and equipment will allow for more product innovation and assortment that will benefit KeHE’s retail partners in the Southeast and beyond.

The center officially began operations in December 2023.

KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is a Certified B Corporation, with over 6,8000 employee-owners.