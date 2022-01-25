The latest product from Keebler, Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms, features bite-sized versions of the brand’s beloved Fudge Stripes cookies in a single-serve portable tray, along with marshmallow dipping frosting, a combination that evokes memories of classic s’mores, but reimagined in a playfully innovative way: Consumers can dip as little or as much as they like, make cookie sandwiches, or even construct a tower of treats. Keebler Fudge Stripe Dip’mmms come in single packs for a suggested retail price range of $1.79-$2.29, and 4-count multipacks for a suggested retail price of $6.99.