Press enter to search
Close search

Kashi GO

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kashi GO

Kashi GO

Kellogg’s natural food brand Kashi has ventured into yet another segment with Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal — its first-ever offering of this kind. Offering 12 grams of plant-based protein and 1 gram of sugar, the crunchy grain-free cereal is sweetened with allulose and monk fruit; additionally contains pea protein, lentil and chickpea flour; and comes in decadent-sounding Cinnamon Vanilla and Dark Cocoa flavors. The low sugar content makes the product not just suitable for consumers following a keto diet, but also for anyone looking to reduce their sugar and carbohydrate intake. Kashi GO is also a good source of protein and fiber content providing energy and satiety any time of day. A 7-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99.

 

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Flax4Life Cookies

Flax4Life Cookies
RollinGreens Taco Pack

RollinGreens Taco Pack
Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Oils

Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Oils