Kellogg’s natural food brand Kashi has ventured into yet another segment with Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal — its first-ever offering of this kind. Offering 12 grams of plant-based protein and 1 gram of sugar, the crunchy grain-free cereal is sweetened with allulose and monk fruit; additionally contains pea protein, lentil and chickpea flour; and comes in decadent-sounding Cinnamon Vanilla and Dark Cocoa flavors. The low sugar content makes the product not just suitable for consumers following a keto diet, but also for anyone looking to reduce their sugar and carbohydrate intake. Kashi GO is also a good source of protein and fiber content providing energy and satiety any time of day. A 7-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99.