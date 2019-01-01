Just the Cheese Bars and Minis

The top-selling cheese product on Amazon, family-owned Just the Cheese, is now launching in brick-and-mortar stores. The brand was originally launched in the late 1990s during the Atkins Diet craze and revived with an updated formulation in 2017, when low-carb, high-protein fare began trending again. Inspired by the stuff that melts off in the pan and gets crunchy when someone makes a grilled cheese sandwich – considered by many the best part – the oven-baked snacks are also gluten-free. Containing only 75 calories each, the brand’s bars come in Aged Cheddar, Grilled Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese and Mild Cheddar, while its Minis snacks are available in White Cheddar, Wisconsin Cheddar, Grilled Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese, and Garlic & Chive varieties. A 0.8-ounce package of two bars retails for a suggested $2.49, and the minis go for $1.49 per 0.5-ounce bag.