Joyo Adaptogenic Sparkling Teas

Created by husband-and-wife wellness celebrities Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, along with Kim Perell, CEO and founder of 100.co, an AI-powered consumer brand group, Joyo is a line of adaptogenic sparkling teas. Powered by botanicals to enhance mind and body, the ready-to-drink functional beverages come in five blends: Unsweetened Black Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, Black Tea with Lemon, Peach Black Tea and Tropical Green Tea. Each tea is made with ayurvedic ingredients and a proprietary blend of five expertly sourced adaptogens: L-theanine to increase serotonin and dopamine, helping balance the mind; lion’s mane mushroom to help increase cognitive function and combat mild stress and temporary anxiety; reishi mushroom to help banish daily fatigue and boost antioxidant support in the body; panax ginseng, an herb used to improve cognitive function, specifically short-term memory, and increase athletic endurance; and acerola cherry extract, a superfood known for its powerful vitamin C and antioxidant properties. A 12-fluid-ounce can of any variety retails for a suggested $3.49.