Jovial Grain Free Cassava Pasta

Already known for its gluten-free pasta and organic pasta options, Jovial Foods has now launched what the company says is the first-ever grain- and gluten-free cassava-based pasta on the market. Crafted in Italy by artisan pasta makers using traditional techniques and just two simple ingredients, organic cassava flour and water, the product line is also free of the top eight allergens (soybean, fish, shellfish, milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts); starches; and gums, making it the right pasta choice for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. The offering was developed when company founder Carla Bartolucci discovered that cassava could be made into a high-fiber, nutrient-dense pasta that satisfies like its grain-based counterparts. Further, in keeping with Jovial’s mission of sustainable farming, cassava grows in marginal soil with little water and produces more calories per acre than wheat and corn, making it a staple for more than half a billion people worldwide. Available in Spaghetti, Fusilli, Penne, Elbows and Orzo varieties, an 8-ounce recyclable box of any of the line's pasta shapes retails for a suggested $4.99.