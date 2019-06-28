Jewel-Osco Kicks Off Its F.A.B Women Program

Albertsons Co.'s Jewel-Osco launched its F.A.B (food and beverage) Women program to recognize both the women within Jewel-Osco and the women-owned businesses whose products are on the grocer's shelves.

The first event took place June 26 at a Jewel-Osco location in Westmont, Ill., and featured two panel discussions, product sampling, live music, raffles and more. The first panel was on "Women Making an Impact" and was moderated by Karianne Gomez of the Network of Executive Women. It included Michelle Speziale, director of customer development at E. & J. Gallo Winery; Lindsey Hickey, president of Simek's; and Merry Green, founder of the Black Women's Expo.

The second panel on "Family Matters" was moderated by Tracy Galindo, managing director of GT Universe, and featured Pamela Jones, president and CEO of Charboy's Sauces; Jessica Tomei, winemaker at Cupcake Vineyards; and Beryl Stafford, founder and president of Bobo's Oat Bars.

Attendees and shoppers alike could sample products from these companies in addition to many others from women-owned and women-led businesses such as Pirro's All Natural Sauce, Caulipower, Sweet Loren's, Simple Mills and many more.

At the event, Jewel-Osco donated $1,000 to the WINGS Program, which provides housing, integrated services, education and advocacy to end domestic violence.

Progressive Grocer also helped recognize the 2019 Top Women in Grocery honorees from Jewel-Osco who were present at the event.

Additional F.A.B Women in grocery events are taking place throughout the next week at various Jewel-Osco locations.

Founded in 1899, Itasca, Ill.-based Jewel-Osco operates 187 stores in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana. Jewel-Osco is owned by Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., which ranked third on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 listing of top grocers.