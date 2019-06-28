Press enter to search
Close search

Jewel-Osco Kicks Off Its F.A.B Women Program

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Jewel-Osco Kicks Off Its F.A.B Women Program

06/28/2019
Jewel-Osco Kicks Off Its F.A.B Women Program
First event in Westmont, Ill., included product sampling from women-owned businesses, panel discussions, raffles and more

Albertsons Co.'s Jewel-Osco launched its F.A.B (food and beverage) Women program to recognize both the women within Jewel-Osco and the women-owned businesses whose products are on the grocer's shelves.

The first event took place June 26 at a Jewel-Osco location in Westmont, Ill., and featured two panel discussions, product sampling, live music, raffles and more. The first panel was on "Women Making an Impact" and was moderated by Karianne Gomez of the Network of Executive Women. It included Michelle Speziale, director of customer development at E. & J. Gallo Winery; Lindsey Hickey, president of Simek's; and Merry Green, founder of the Black Women's Expo

The second panel on "Family Matters" was moderated by Tracy Galindo, managing director of GT Universe, and featured Pamela Jones, president and CEO of Charboy's Sauces; Jessica Tomei, winemaker at Cupcake Vineyards; and Beryl Stafford, founder and president of Bobo's Oat Bars.

Attendees and shoppers alike could sample products from these companies in addition to many others from women-owned and women-led businesses such as Pirro's All Natural Sauce, Caulipower, Sweet Loren's, Simple Mills and many more. 

At the event, Jewel-Osco donated $1,000 to the WINGS Program, which provides housing, integrated services, education and advocacy to end domestic violence. 

Progressive Grocer also helped recognize the 2019 Top Women in Grocery honorees from Jewel-Osco who were present at the event. 

Additional F.A.B Women in grocery events are taking place throughout the next week at various Jewel-Osco locations. 

Founded in 1899, Itasca, Ill.-based Jewel-Osco operates 187 stores in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana. Jewel-Osco is owned by Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., which ranked third on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 listing of top grocers.

Jewel-Osco Women
Jewel-Osco Women
Jewel-Osco Women
Jewel-Osco Women
Jewel-Osco Women
Jewel-Osco Women

Also Worth Reading

Top Women in Grocery

The 2019 Top Women in Grocery, Presented by Progressive Grocer

This year’s class joins an illustrious family of honorees

Albertsons

Albertsons Adds More Self-Checkouts Across Grocery Banners

Expanded partnership with Toshiba

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Jewel-Osco Readies Grocery Delivery
Food Retailers
Paul Gossett to Lead Jewel-Osco