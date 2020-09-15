Jet Foods Accelerates Expansion Plans in Illinois

A new grocer promising to bring a "best in class" shopping experience to the Chicago area plans to open stores in Carol Stream, Park Forest and Des Plaines before Thanksgiving.

Jet Foods, a new grocery chain started by longtime Chicago-area grocer Nat Caputo, will start hiring for the Carol Stream and Park Forest stores in the next two to three weeks, John Everest Thomas told the Daily Herald. Thomas is CEO of Jet's Chicago-based parent company Freedom Development Group. The company's real estate holdings include commercial retail, office and residential properties in Chicago, Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Elkhart, Indiana, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to its Facebook page, Jet Foods aims to take on the larger grocery companies by offering "superior organization, grab and go options, high-quality fresh produce" and a large selection of prepared foods. Stores will average between 35,000 and 45,000 square feet.

Thomas confirmed to the Daily Herald that Jet Foods is also planning to open stores this year in Des Plaines, Rockford and south suburban Harvey. Thomas said the chain also hopes to bring a possible store to Naperville next year.

Jet Foods has applied for a village building permit to complete interior remodeling to the Carol Stream shopping center space, the Daily Herald said. The newspaper also reported that the grocer plans to seek a special-use permit to operate a small restaurant with a bar area inside the store, said Tom Farace, the village's planning and economic development manager. The chain also is launching a coffee brand called Jet Fuel for an in-store coffee bar.