James Denges of Central Grocers Dies at Age 72

06/24/2019
Jim Denges

James (Jim) Denges, the retired president and CEO of Central Grocers, passed away June 19, at age 72.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Denges had a long career in the food industry, including 35 years with Central Grocers. He moved up the ranks, being president & CEO in 2007 before he retired in 2013. In addition, he also served on the boards of the National Grocers Association and the Illinois Food Retailers Association.

He is survived by his wife Jane, and former wife Nancy; and children James Denges, Gail (Jason) Cowin, Brian Denges and Alex (Sarah Wielusz) Hidalgo; grandchildren Alyssa and Hailey Cowin.

