It's a Doggy Dogg Christmas at Shipt

Shipt is bringing some star power to its messaging for the holiday season.

The grocery delivery company has debuted a video with Snoop Dogg and Gabrielle Union swapping their favorite holiday recipes.

"We all know the holidays are different this year, and Shipt has changed how I entertain," said Gabrielle Union. "It's always there for me when I forget that last minute item! I might not have a passion for cooking, but I do have a passion for eating and it's been a blast using the service to send gifts and ingredients to Snoop, as well as other good friends across the country this season."

According to a recent Shipt survey, contactless shopping is important to 83% of people this year. So Shipt "teamed with Gabrielle and Snoop since they share a passion for entertaining, embracing strong traditions and can appreciate the variety of items Shipt delivers to help them out," said Sheila Grady, VP of brand and product marketing at Shipt.

Recently Shipt teamed up with Midtown Global Market, a public market/food hall in Minneapolis, to offer same-day delivery from market merchants for the first time. The partnership is a first of its kind between a grocery delivery service and a public market, and Shipt said that its goal is to continue to create tools that help local small businesses build their commerce solutions to better connect with their customers.

"As Minneapolis continues to heal and rebuild from a challenging year, Midtown Global Market stands at the center of the Twin Cities — a symbol and celebration of a multicultural community," said Rina Hurst, chief business strategy officer at Shipt. "We want to ensure the celebration continues! That is why Shipt is investing in Minneapolis' community of minority-owned businesses by partnering with Midtown Global Market, bringing same-day delivery of a global experience right to your door."

In other Shipt news, the company revealed last month that it will add 50,000 more shoppers to its national network this holiday season, which is in addition to the 100,000 shoppers that Shipt said it would be onboarding nationwide in October.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations.