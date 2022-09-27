Cold-crafted Ithaca Hummus, known for its fresh ingredients and bold flavors, has now launched a portable snack line, Ithaca Squeeze. The first hummus product to come in a pouch for kids, Ithaca Squeeze offers a protein-rich, gut-friendly and wholesome snack for the whole family. The convenient line comes in three flavorful varieties: Plain, Beet and Red Pepper. A portion-controlled 3-ounce pouch of any variety, featuring 5 grams of fiber and 7-8 grams of plant-based protein, retails for a suggested $2.99. Additionally, the product is made with sunflower butter instead of traditional sesame, one of the top nine allergens, so parents can feel good about packing Ithaca Squeeze as a school snack. With the use of sunflower seeds, the product offers more protein per serving.