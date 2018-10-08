IRI New Product Pacesetters: Quick, Easy, But Not Boring, Please

IRI’s food and beverage New Product Pacesetters™ illustrate that top CPG brands have captured consumers’ hard-earned dollars because they deliver on high expectations.

Consumers want it all! They want quick, easy, convenient food and beverage products that fit into their lifestyles, but they also want indulgent, exciting and enticing products. Responding to these high demands, IRI’s 2017 food and beverage Pacesetters feature many indulgent items with rich flavors and extravagant ingredients, but they also come in convenient packaging with easy-to-consume contents.

Many of the 2017 food and beverage Pacesetters make common household consumables — ice cream, crackers, water, cookies — anything but common. They have healthy profiles yet also indulgent flavors, and they reflect consumers’ desires to take care of themselves without depriving themselves. Across food and beverage, as well as non-food, today’s most successful new products underscore the power of innovation by fusing benefits that simplify and enhance consumers’ lives, while providing something they enjoy eating or using.