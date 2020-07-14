Instacart Teams Up With Serena Williams

Instacart is launching its #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America amid the COVID-19 pandemic by asking customers to donate the value of their last grocery cart to help support communities struggling with food insecurity.

To kick off the challenge, Serena Williams and her family have made the first donation with 50,000 meals for Feeding America. Now through Aug. 14, 2020, every dollar raised will go to fight hunger, and Instacart is matching each donation up to 1 million meals. One dollar can provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America.

"We believe that groceries are more than just food - they're an expression of warmth and connection," said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO, Instacart. "We invite people everywhere to turn their groceries into good and #GiveFromTheCart to donate the value of their last grocery cart to help a family in need."

Customers can visit www.givefromthecart.com to donate the value of their last basket, or any amount they choose. Shoppers are also asked to take the challenge social by gathering groceries from their fridges and pantries, forming them into the shape of a heart, taking a photo and sharing it online.

In June 2020, Instacart donated 2 million meals to the Feeding America member food banks that support the ten counties with the highest food insecurity rates in the nation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put an incredible strain on the Feeding America network food bank as we work to address the increased demand for food assistance in communities we serve," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "We are thankful to Instacart and their customers for helping to support our neighbors in need. Donations from the #GiveFromTheCart Challenge will help food banks provide more meals to people who need them most."

Instacart has partnered with more than 350 retailers across the U.S. and Canada to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities.