Instacart Now Providing Shoppers Doctors on Demand

Instacart has enacted two new health and safety measures to keep shoppers and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. First, all shoppers and customers are being asked to wear face masks in stores and when they come in contact with customers, although the company did not comment on how it plans to enforce this. Both parties will receive new in-app messages with simple safety tips and reminders to wear these face coverings.

Second, Instacart is now offering shoppers free access to COVID-19 screenings and virtual medical consultations through the end of the year.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for shoppers to quickly gain access to quality health care as they may need it," said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart. "As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across North America, we're taking additional steps to create a safe experience for customers and shoppers."

This telehealth service is an nationwide extension of a pilot with Doctor on Demand that Instacart launched in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., earlier this summer. Instacart will cover the cost of a telehealth visit. If a shopper is clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 by the healthcare provider, they will continue to be eligible to receive up to 14 days of extended pay to ensure they are financially supported during their recovery.

"It is critical that everyone has access to high-quality care in this difficult time, not just for their own health and safety, but for the health and safety of their families and broader community," said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand. "Instacart shoppers are providing an essential service for communities nationwide, and we are pleased to expand our partnership to ensure these shoppers on the front lines can quickly and cost-effectively access care, no matter where they are located."

Instacart has distributed nearly 450,000 health and safety kits, which include a multi-layer, reusable face mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer, to shoppers since the beginning of the year. Workers who requested one in the past can do so again.

To date, San Francisco-based Instacart has teamed up with more than 400 national, regional and local retailers, among them Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Walmartand Wegmans, to deliver from more than 30,000 stores in 5,500-plus cities in North America. The company’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian homes.