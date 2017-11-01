Inspired Start Baby Food

Adeo Health Science has dished up what it calls a smart, sensible way to introduce children to the allergens ever-present in many foods, and reduce the likelihood of food allergies. Inspired Start is said to be the first and only baby food on the market designed for early introduction of eight common allergens. Each Inspired Start box consists of organic fruit puree pouches and other treats, suitable for on-the-go. Designed especially for kids four to six months old by leading industry experts, allergists and nutritionists, each shelf-stable set retails for a suggested $23.