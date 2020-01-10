Press enter to search
Close search

Independent Retailers Boost Fair Trade, Non-GMO Products in October

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Independent Retailers Boost Fair Trade, Non-GMO Products in October

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/01/2020
Retailers Boost Fair Trade, Non-GMO Products in October
About 300 North American retailers have committed to promoting Fairtrade certified and Non-GMO Project verified products throughout October.

In honor of Fair Trade Month and Non-GMO Month, which both fall in October, hundreds of small independent retailers are working with Fairtrade America and the Non-GMO Project to communicate how third-party certifications labels on food products engender trust with shoppers.

Currently, more than 300 North American retailers have committed to promoting Fairtrade certified and Non-GMO Project verified products throughout October, using trained staff and digital and in-store promotions to get the messages across.

Washington, D.C.-based Fairtrade America is dedicated to improving the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries by helping businesses implement ethical production practices and assisting shoppers in making informed purchasing decisions, while the Non-GMO Project, based in Bellingham, Washington, is committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers, and providing verified non-GMO choices.

Those interested in participating during October can sign up online and receive free promotional materials along with Fairtrade-certified, non-GMO organic cotton face masks with promotional messaging.

Also Worth Reading

2020 Outstanding Independents, Sustainability: PCC Community Markets

2020 Outstanding Independents, Sustainability: PCC Community Markets

This Seattle independent grocer has a long history of environmental responsibility

Thrive Market Goes All In on Whole30

E-grocer becomes exclusive retailer for brand's new products

Ahold Delhaize USA Adopts New Sustainability Policies

Grocer clarifies stance on GMO product labeling, animal welfare

Natural Grocers Launches Meat Rankings

Natural Grocers Launches Meat Rankings

Gold, silver and bronze ratings reflect consumer-friendly criteria

Related Topics

You May Also Like

New Products & Promotions
Numi Sweet Slumber Tea and Drinking Chocolates
New Products & Promotions
Clover Sonoma Non-GMO Lactose Free Milk