Independent Retailers Boost Fair Trade, Non-GMO Products in October

In honor of Fair Trade Month and Non-GMO Month, which both fall in October, hundreds of small independent retailers are working with Fairtrade America and the Non-GMO Project to communicate how third-party certifications labels on food products engender trust with shoppers.

Currently, more than 300 North American retailers have committed to promoting Fairtrade certified and Non-GMO Project verified products throughout October, using trained staff and digital and in-store promotions to get the messages across.

Washington, D.C.-based Fairtrade America is dedicated to improving the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries by helping businesses implement ethical production practices and assisting shoppers in making informed purchasing decisions, while the Non-GMO Project, based in Bellingham, Washington, is committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers, and providing verified non-GMO choices.

Those interested in participating during October can sign up online and receive free promotional materials along with Fairtrade-certified, non-GMO organic cotton face masks with promotional messaging.