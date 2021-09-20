Inc. 5000 and The Fragile American Supply Chain

Worthy Promotional Products is pleased to announce we were the 86th fastest growing privately owned company in America in 2020, as recognized by Inc. 5000. Worthy Promo was also number nine in the Consumer Products & Services category, nationally.

“We are humbled and thankful for the success we’ve seen. We saw that kind of growth in 2020 because we always listen to our customers and respond to their needs with an entrepreneurial attitude. We find a way to say yes. And we look forward to helping more clients in the future to solve supply chain problems,” said Bo Worthy, president and owner of Worthy Promotional Products.

From paper and cleaning products to personal care items, Worthy Promo has helped some of America’s largest corporations source a full spectrum of made-in-North-America goods that remain in high demand. Contact us today and let’s discuss how we can help your business work around supply challenges and meet demand more efficiently. Visit www.TheOhSoCo.com or call 334-541-4070 to learn more.