Impossible Foods Adds to Leadership Team

Amid ongoing reports that it is going public, Impossible Foods has brought on two new executives. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company has hired David Borecky as CFO and Leilani Gayles as chief people officer.

Borecky and Gayles join Impossible Foods at a time of continued growth. The plant-based business, which has been the subject of rumors about a public offering, has increased its production of Impossible Burgers more than 10 times since 2019 and continues to invest in new products, including a plant-based Impossible Chicken Nuggets line set to debut later this year.

Borecky served as acting CFO before being permanently appointed to the position. He joined the company two years ago as chief accounting officer, coming to Impossible Foods from previous controller and financial positions at Stripe and Square, respectively. A graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University and York University, he is audit chair and board member at agriculture biotechnology startup MustGrow Biologics.

Prior to joining Impossible Foods, Gayles was SVP and chief people officer for the San Francisco Giants baseball team. She also honed her HR skills with positions at both start-ups and large tech firms, and earned a bachelor’s degree and a master's degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco. Gayles is a senior fellow with the Silicon Valley chapter of the American Leadership Forum.

“Leilani and David are extraordinary leaders who share our vision of turning back the clock on climate change by transforming the global food system,” said Dr. Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods.