The Impact of Innovation: How New Merchandisers and Low GWP Solutions Help Retailers Succeed

Do you understand how the new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules related to low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants will impact your store? And are you prepared to comply?

Those are questions that every grocery retailer should be considering, with a particular focus on how those rules will affect merchandisers in their stores.

“The EPA’s Technology Transition rule mandates that all new equipment will have to meet specific Subsector GWP limits,” says Mike Schafer, VP Core & Distributed Products for Hussmann. “As it relates to retail food refrigeration, the EPA defined the subsectors as Stand Alone/Self-Contained Equipment, Remote Condensing Units and Supermarket Systems.

”While the new GWP limits will give retailers a narrower list of refrigerant options, Schafer expects them to spur innovation too.