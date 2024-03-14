The Impact of Innovation: How New Merchandisers and Low GWP Solutions Help Retailers Succeed
Preparing for the New EPA Requirements
These new EPA rules can be complicated to follow. From entire store Low GWP refrigeration systems to compliant merchandising cases, Hussmann partners with its customers to find the most energy efficient solutions for each retailer.
For a quick recap, here are the compliance deadlines for each type:
RETAIL FOOD REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT
REGULATION EFFECTIVE DATE
Stand-alone Units
January 1, 2025
Remote Condensing Units
January 1, 2026
Supermarket Systems
January 1, 2027
Earlier this year, Hussmann launched its comprehensive Evolve Technologies portfolio—including core and specialty merchandisers; refrigeration systems including Transcritical CO2; and products featuring natural solutions with CO2 and R-290, as well as low GWP A2L’s.