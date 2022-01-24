IDFA Names New Board Members

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has named new members to its Executive Council as well as new directors for the group’s five Industry Segment Boards.

The new members of the IDFA Executive Council are:

Chair: David Ahlem, CEO and President, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Vice Chair: Patricia Stroup, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Nestle S.A. and CEO, Nestrade S.A.

Secretary: Stan Ryan, President & CEO, Darigold, Inc.

Treasurer: David Nelsen, Vice President, Manufacturing, Albertsons Cos.

IDFA’s Executive Council is composed of execs from across the dairy foods industry and focuses on the business and operations of the association. The five Industry Segment Boards represent fluid milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy-derived ingredients, and are composed of experts and executives who help drive policy and strategy alongside the association’s leadership. Together, the Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards make up IDFA’s governance structure and ensure that IDFA represents and engages all segments of the growing dairy industry in the United States.

“These executives were nominated and selected based on their demonstrated leadership, business expertise and willingness to dedicate time to the future success of IDFA and the dairy industry in the United States,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Their knowledge, experience and input will guide our regulatory, legislative, communications and membership services so that IDFA is working in the best interest of our members and the industry overall.”

