Hy-Vee Suspends Sale of Zantac, TopCare Heartburn Remedies

10/01/2019
Hy-Vee Suspends Sale of Zantac, Topcare Products
Hy-Vee has opted to temporarily stop selling all Zantac and TopCare ranitidine "out of an abundance of caution" while the FDA evaluates the harmfulness of such products

Following similar moves by drug store chains CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens, Hy-Vee Inc. has temporarily suspended the sale of all over-the-counter Zantac and TopCare ranitidine products for heartburn relief.

According to the West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer, “This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent industry-wide product alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen."

Hy-Vee noted that the FDA is evaluating whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine are harmful to people. The FDA has issued an official recall on TopCare 75-milligram ranitidine products, but no other Zantac and TopCare ranitidine products have been recalled. Customers who bought these products at Hy-Vee can return them for a full refund.

Hy-Vee stores and pharmacies are still selling other over-the-counter heartburn relief medications such as Pepcid, Tagamet, and their respective generic equivalents, famotidine and cimetidine.

TopCare is a brand of Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco Associates LLC, the leading procurement and service cooperative for grocery retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice distributors in the United States. Zantac is manufactured by Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Chattem Inc.

Hy-Vee referred customers with questions to their health care provider or Hy-Vee pharmacist.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, and has 80,000 associates. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

