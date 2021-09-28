Hungryroot Names CFO

Artificial intelligence-powered personalized grocery service Hungryroot has hired Dominic Paschel as its CFO. Paschel brings to his new role nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience in finance and investor relations, having turned three private startups into some of the fastest-growing publicly traded companies in technology.

As CFO, he will lead the company’s financial organization, with responsibility for its accounting, financial planning and analysis, legal, tax, treasury and investor relations functions. With his extensive experience in initial public offerings of high-growth companies, Paschel will help guide Hungryroot’s aggressive growth strategy, following the $40 million that it recently raised in a Series C funding round.

“Dom’s experience bringing the next generation of new technologies to market to create category disruption and leading innovative companies to their full growth potential will be pivotal to Hungryroot’s next phase of growth,” noted Ben McKean, founder and CEO of New York-based Hungryroot, which first launched in 2015 as a better-for-you food brand. “His passion for disruptive technology and proven track record of successfully growing and scaling innovative companies will be fundamental to Hungryroot’s expansion and how we usher in this new age of AI grocery shopping.”

Paschel’s most recent role was SVP at New York-based Yext, an AI enterprise search company, where he oversaw investor relations and was global head of Asia Pacific finance. In 2011, he led Pandora’s $241 million IPO as the company’s VP of corporate finance and investor relations before its $3.5 billion acquisition by Sirius. Pandora pioneered the Music Genome Project, ushering in the first AI-driven music streaming service.

Prior to Pandora, Paschel engineered the $124 million IPO of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based HR cloud company SuccessFactors, and implemented its pre- and post-IPO communication strategy, before its eventual $3.4 billion acquisition by SAP. He also managed investor relations at Salesforce, introducing the first pure-play SaaS company to the capital markets when it went public in 2004.

Paschel’s addition to the Hungryroot’s c-suite is part of a series of strategic hires, including Alex Weinstein as chief digital officer and Stephanie Retcho as chief marketing officer, to bolster its leadership team and spur company growth and innovation. On track to reach $175 million in revenue this year, the company is forecasting more than $300 million of revenue in 2022.