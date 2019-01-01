Humming Hemp hummingbars

Humming Hemp has come out with a five-SKU hemp-based protein bar, the hummingbar. The flavor-forward, clean-label product line’s varieties are Almond & Chocolate, Honey & Cinnamon, Lavender Pistachio & Blueberry, Pumpkin Seed & Spice, and Seed & Date. All are made from soft and chewy American-grown hemp hearts – containing no THC or CBD – and sweetened with raw USA honey, a natural energy source, antioxidant and phytonutrient powerhouse, to offer an array of balanced and whole nutrients, including 11-12 grams of complete plant-based proteins that contains all 20 amino acids. A 1.5-ounce hummingbar retails for a suggested $2.49. Humming Hemp also offers Raw Hemp Hearts (flavored and plain), Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Hemp Seed Oil and Raw Hemp Protein Powder.