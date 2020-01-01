Humble Suds, a line of nontoxic mineral- and plant-based cleaning products, is on a mission to bring transparency to the cleaning aisle as the first brand in the category to illustrate and list its ingredients on the front of its packaging. Each vegan and cruelty-, gluten-, phthalate-, SLS- and synthetic fragrance-free product contains five or fewer ingredients.The line is also making strides toward the creation of a closed-loop sustainable and zero-waste system for its cleaning products with the introduction of 16-ounce fully recyclable amber glass bottles for its All Purpose Cleaner, as well as concentrate refills for the product in the same kind of bottles and with aluminum caps. The suggested retail price for the 16-ounce All Purpose Cleaner and 16-ounce Scour Cleaning Paste is $14.95, with the All Purpose Concentrate, good for two refills, retailing for a suggested $12.95. The 40-ounce Concentrated Laundry Soap (covering 50 loads) and Revival Wood+Leather Conditioner both retail for a suggested $18.95.