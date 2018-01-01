Humble Co. Sustainable Oral Care Products

The Humble Co. has introduced a line of oral care products that promote sustainability and philanthropy. With nearly 5 billion plastic toothbrushes produced per year – which are not biodegradable – there's a strong concern about the impact these products have on the environment when they're discarded. Currently, the line includes (but isn't limited to) such products as:

Humble Brush – A toothbrush with a handle made from 100 percent biodegradable, sustainably-grown bamboo, as well as quality bristles from DuPont, available for adults and kids

Natural toothpaste – An SLS-free, natural ingredient toothpaste in several flavors that contains sodium fluoride and comes in tubes made from recycled materials

Dental floss – Floss made of cornstarch and sporting no plastic case, with packaging functioning as the floss dispenser

Floss picks – Floss picks that use cornstarch as their main base and come packed in an eco-friendly paper bag

In addition to contributions from corporate partners, sales of all Humble products help fund the Humble Smile Foundation, which delivers a growing number of oral health outreach projects across the globe. These help keep smiles on the faces of kids that live in the most vulnerable areas around the world.

