Press enter to search
Close search

Humble Co. Sustainable Oral Care Products

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Humble Co. Sustainable Oral Care Products

The Humble Co. has introduced a line of oral care products that promote sustainability and philanthropy. With nearly 5 billion plastic toothbrushes produced per year – which are not biodegradable – there's a strong concern about the impact these products have on the environment when they're discarded. Currently, the line includes (but isn't limited to) such products as:

  • Humble Brush – A toothbrush with a handle made from 100 percent biodegradable, sustainably-grown bamboo, as well as quality bristles from DuPont, available for adults and kids
  • Natural toothpaste – An SLS-free, natural ingredient toothpaste in several flavors that contains sodium fluoride and comes in tubes made from recycled materials
  • Dental floss – Floss made of cornstarch and sporting no plastic case, with packaging functioning as the floss dispenser
  • Floss picks – Floss picks that use cornstarch as their main base and come packed in an eco-friendly paper bag

In addition to contributions from corporate partners, sales of all Humble products help fund the Humble Smile Foundation, which delivers a growing number of oral health outreach projects across the globe. These help keep smiles on the faces of kids that live in the most vulnerable areas around the world.
 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

La Brea Bakery Limited-Edition Holiday Breads