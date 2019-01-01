Kimberly-Clark's iconic Huggies brand has introduced Huggies Special Delivery diapers, a super-soft diaper created for ultimate skin comfort with trusted leak protection to keep a baby's skin healthy. The diapers feature a baby-side liner and waistband made with fibers derived from plant-based materials – 23 percent by weight – such as sugarcane that have been carefully selected to help provide superior absorption and fit. They’re free of parabens, fragrance and elemental chlorine, and dermatologically tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic for a baby's delicate skin. Each size option – Newborn through 6 – of Huggies Special Delivery diapers sports designs inspired by contemporary market trends while helping parents detect when a diaper change is necessary with the Huggies wetness indicator. Available in a stylish black box with the Huggies logo, the product is priced at the discretion of retailers and in line with other premium diapers, varying by diaper size and package quantity.