How Fleet Technology Can Help Improve the Bottom Line

With route optimization software, fleet managers can create more strategic routes that improve a driver’s day. Smarter routes can help decrease the overall number of routes, save on fuel and balance the workload across drivers.

The routing capabilities of fleet management software can also help when the unpredictable happens, from weather and traffic, to road closures. Fleet management technology can help give fleet managers visibility during the day to quickly alert drivers and adjust their routes to promote timely delivery.

Within fleet management software, weather and traffic conditions overlay the GPS location of vehicles and trucks to help provide fleet managers with information that can help them make decisions when the unexpected happens. This added visibility can help protect drivers, vehicles and inventory, and can help limit delays and improve overall efficiency.

3. Help lower insurance costs

For grocers managing their own supply chains and delivery vehicles, location data from fleet management software can help provide necessary information on delivery timing and, in the event of an accident, necessary context. This information can be used for insurance and claim purposes.

For instance, fleet managers can negotiate rates and discounts by using driver performance and vehicle use reports through the software. These results are important to keep drivers and assets safe, and they also illustrate how a company is taking the initiative to help prevent future accidents.

Beyond safety key performance indicators (KPIs) and results, GPS tracking can also help reduce vehicle theft and unauthorized vehicle usage, and provide proof of compliance, all of which can affect insurance costs.

Fleet management technology can ultimately provide businesses with additional tools and insights that can help strengthen business performance and protect the bottom line. And as fleet management software evolves with the addition of video data and increased processing capacity, it will open up even more ways that business owners can use and share GPS tracking data in the supply chain.