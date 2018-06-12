How Eye Tracking Can Unlock Consumer Insights

There’s no shortage of research out there on buying behavior, but eye tracking is the only method that delivers accurate and unbiased information on a person’s visual attention. Post-purchase interviews can solicit inaccurate answers because shoppers often make up information they can’t remember, or feel that there’s a right or wrong answer, and construct responses accordingly. With eye tracking, you can see exactly what elements a shopper focused on, and what other elements of the packaging or surroundings consumed their attention.

A recent study conducted by the Food and Drug Administration and and eye-tracking research consultancy Tobii Pro Insight (see sidebar below) examined the attention being paid to nutritional labeling in the grocery store aisle. It revealed that the vast majority of time is spent on branding and product imagery, with less than 10 percent of total attention focused on the nutritional information. of the total time that shoppers spent visually engaged with a product. These findings suggest that there’s room for improvement in conveying important point-of-sale nutritional information to consumers.

While the FDA sought to examine consumer engagement with nutrition-related information, there’s a plethora of other areas where eye tracking can be used to engineer the consumer journey in store.

Eye Tracking to Optimize Grocery Signage

With the rise in popularity of organic, vegan and locally grown foods, there’s now a business incentive to visually highlight these products in store aisles.

Eye tracking can highlight the spots where shoppers look to find certain information and the type of information that holds the most value in determining their purchasing decisions. Because visual attention largely reflects our cognitive processes, it’s possible to get valuable information on what motivates and influences buying behavior. Eye-tracking research could be used to determine how sensitive certain shoppers are toward price, how heavily they’re influenced by packaging, and what nutritional values holds the most weight in their selection of products. Grocers can use this information to enhance signage and promotional material and inform sales campaigns for greater effect. Eye-tracking research can also be used to provide answers as to why certain lines don’t sell as expected, or reveal barriers to finding certain information.