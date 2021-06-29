06/29/2021
Sponsored Content
How to Drive ROI With Sustainability Efforts: Real World Lessons from Industry Leaders
REGISTER NOW!
Webinar Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
Sustainability has never mattered more to shoppers or had such a pervasive impact on retail operations. These trends will intensify in the years ahead, and as they do, retailers will be faced with a wide range of opportunities and challenges to satisfy shoppers and enhance operations while making a difference at the local and global level.
Join Progressive Grocer and executives from Raley’s Supermarkets, UNFI and sustainability innovator, Date Check Pro, as we explore the following:
- Insights from exclusive research on what matters most to shoppers
- How the outcomes of sustainability initiatives drive ROI
- The right way to tell your sustainability story to shoppers
Reserve your spot today as we share practical tactics to implement now and strategies to implement for future impact.