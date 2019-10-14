How Data Can Reduce Grocer’s Contribution to Climate Change

Consider collecting data using existing systems (or "by hand" with a spreadsheet) first, and see if you can see any patterns. You can hire people to help you do this (sometimes called research or discovery), although they'll need access and time to help you get a good result.

The data to collect is wide, and it's easy to feel stuck about where to start. Sometimes, just asking yourself some questions to kick off are enough. Are your maintenance schedules happening when you think they are? Is all of your equipment working well? Do you already have a spreadsheet that helps you tell when you need to get someone to check the refrigerant system? The basics aren't as exciting as an Internet of Groceries, but you need all of that infrastructure in place first.

THE TECHNOLOGY YOU REALLY NEED

Then, armed with data about your existing systems and practices, you can evaluate what software or tools you actually need.

Do you need help tracking changes in regulation for compliance purposes? Do you need better tracking of maintenance so you can get ahead of old equipment failing? Do you feel like you want to invest in sensors to help detect leaks sooner or on smaller systems than the EPA requires?

This is where working with a software consultancy can be a time saver and can help you more quickly find solutions that are right for your business and the climate. Evaluating software and integrating it into your business is unfortunately not as easy as email and it can be a good investment to get some expert support.